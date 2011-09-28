Doctor Who spin-off Dr Who Confidential is to be axed
Doctor Who Confidential, the spin-off series which features behind-the-scenes footage from the making of Doctor Who, has been axed by the BBC.
In a statement the corporation said: "Dr Who Confidential has been a great show for BBC Three.
"But our priority now is to build on original British commissions, unique to the channel."
The show has been on BBC Three since 2005, when the main series was revived with Christopher Eccleston.
Focusing on the human element of the sci-fi drama series, Confidential features interviews with the cast, crew and footage of people who have been in the show over the years.
Each episode deals with a different topic and in most cases refers to the Doctor Who episode just broadcast.
The final edition of the show will be broadcast at 8.35pm on Saturday 1 October on BBC Three.
Production of a Christmas edition of Doctor Who Confidential has also been cancelled.