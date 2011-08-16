Jessica Alba gives birth to her second daughter Haven
Hollywood star Jessica Alba has announced the birth of her second daughter, Haven Garner Warren.
The actress broadcast the news to fans on her official Facebook page.
She wrote: "She was born on Saturday, weighed 7lbs and was 19 inches long. Healthy and happy! Thank you for all of your support during my pregnancy. It means the world to me."
The star already has one other child with her husband, producer Cash Warren. Honor Marie Warren was born in 2008.
Married in May 2008, the couple met on the set of the film Fantastic Four in 2005.
The actress admitted she had not been very calm during the birth of her first child so was taking "hypnobirth classes" to prepare for the delivery of her second child.
Alba stars in the upcoming film Spy Kids 4 where she plays the mother to two young spies.