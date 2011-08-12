London riots: Victims count cost of riot and looting
By Catherine Burns
Newsbeat Reporter
- Published
The Green is usually a busy part of Ealing in west London, just opposite the famous Ealing Film Studios and has a mixture of shops, bars and flats.
But now there's a police cordon there and a smell of smoke in the air.
It was looted on Monday night and rioters set fire to the shop on the corner, destroying it and the flats above it.
The building was used by three very different groups of people who now want to try to pick up the pieces of their lives.
The shop owners
Amrit Khurmy locked up the supermarket as normal on Monday night. Now she's dealing with the aftermath of a fire and looting.
"Everything's melted, the floor's collapsed into the basement. Whatever is there is melted, destroyed," she said.
Her husband Ravi thinks it could take three months to get the business up and running again.
"Now I've got no income, how do I pay my general bills? How do I put food on the table?"
He was worried about phoning his insurance company, but they told him he should be covered for loss of earnings for up to two years.
Nick Starling is from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and wanted to reassure people like Amrit and Ravi.
"There are a lot of myths swirling around about riots not being covered," he said.
"But that's absolutely not the case. This is what insurance is for and insurers will be there paying those claims."
The landlord
Nick Patel owns two of the flats above the shop and rents them out to tenants.
Teams of builders are working to make the place is secure and when they let him inside for the first time, Nick is clearly shaken up by how bad the damage is.
"The place is completely wrecked," he said. "A mess. I feel sickened.
"We worked hard to buy this. To see it destroyed really, really hurts."
He's been in touch with his insurance company too and knows his contents policy will replace all the furniture.
But he's not sure yet if he will be covered for the lost rent.
"It should be covered but it's very early stages. It's going to be a hassle, a negotiation and a very lengthy process."
The tenant
Sean Hannay is one of Nick's tenants.
He had to flee from the flat when the fire started.
Now he's back, trying to see how much of his stuff he can salvage.
He hasn't got any contents insurance and thinks it would cost him £2,000 to replace everything that has been damaged.
"Time to move on," he said. "We just have to accept some stuff is gone and we'll never be able to claim it."
But, thanks to a 125-year-old law, Sean could get some money back.
The 1886 Riot Damage Act says the police are responsible for damage caused by rioters.
The law is based on the theory officers are responsible for law and order, so riots mean they aren't doing their job properly.
That means people like Sean can claim from police. There's a 42-day deadline to apply.
The Association of Police Authorities says it's "nonsense" that forces should pay because of an "out of date law", especially when they are already facing cuts.
It's asking for emergency help from the government.
And police forces won't just be paying for uninsured people like Sean.
The insurance industry has already said it is going to recover as much money as possible from the police too.
It says it's going to cost "well in excess" of £200 million to pay for the damage.