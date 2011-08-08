Dionne Bromfield 'still shocked' about Amy Winehouse
Dionne Bromfield says she's still shocked after hearing about Amy Winehouse's death two weeks ago.
The 15-year-old singer says she found out that her godmother had died while on tour in Wales with The Wanted and is "still shocked".
"I'm much better obviously than when I found out but it still hasn't registered in my head," she said.
"I know it's happened but it's like a question that you can't answer. It doesn't feel right."
Amy Winehouse was found dead at her house in Camden, north London, on Saturday 23 July.
It's still not known how she died.
The teenage star told Newsbeat she knew something was wrong when she noticed that her mother was wearing dark glasses and crying.
"I knew something was going on. People were texting me to say, 'I'm so sorry for your loss with Amy,' and I was thinking, 'What are you talking about?'
"So I went and told my mum, 'Is this true?' My mum had put her dark shades on, so I was thinking, 'Something's obviously wrong.'
"There were tears going down my mum's eyes and Amy's PA was with us. He was distraught too.
"Max from The Wanted also came up to me and hugged me. Eventually I looked on someone's tablet computer to find out."
'Getting better'
Dionne Bromfield was the first artist to be signed to Amy Winehouse's record label, Lioness Records, in 2009.
The teenager told Newsbeat in April that her godmother had been a massive help while she was recording her second album, Good For The Soul.
Amy Winehouse also appeared on stage for the final time with Dionne Bromfield during her performance at London's iTunes festival on 20 July.
"That's probably the best I've ever seen Amy.
"When we were on stage, the first ever TV thing I did was with Amy with Mama Said and the last one was with Amy as well.
"You would think that at her worst point it would be most likely for it to have happened.
"But when someone's getting better, and you can see they're getting better, I think that's what hit us hard. I think that's what hit a lot of people hard."
Dionne Bromfield's second album Good For The Soul is out now.