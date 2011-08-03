BBC News

Justin Timberlake bodyguard released after 'argument'

Justin Timberlake's bodyguard has been released by police after he was arrested in London following an argument with a paparazzi photographer.

The 45-year-old man was taken into custody outside Nobu restaurant.

Justin Timberlake, who is in London promoting his new film Friends With Benefits, was out at dinner with co-star Mila Kunis on Tuesday night.

"Police were called to Nobu Berkeley at around 9.45pm to reports of an assault," a police spokesman said.

"A man alleged he was assaulted. He suffered minor injuries. He did not require hospital treatment.

"Officers later arrested a 45-year-old man at a central London hotel on suspicion of common assault.

"He was held at a central London police station but was later released with no further action."

