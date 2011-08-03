Justin Timberlake bodyguard released after 'argument'
- Published
Justin Timberlake's bodyguard has been released by police after he was arrested in London following an argument with a paparazzi photographer.
The 45-year-old man was taken into custody outside Nobu restaurant.
Justin Timberlake, who is in London promoting his new film Friends With Benefits, was out at dinner with co-star Mila Kunis on Tuesday night.
"Police were called to Nobu Berkeley at around 9.45pm to reports of an assault," a police spokesman said.
"A man alleged he was assaulted. He suffered minor injuries. He did not require hospital treatment.
"Officers later arrested a 45-year-old man at a central London hotel on suspicion of common assault.
"He was held at a central London police station but was later released with no further action."