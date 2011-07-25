Glee: Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, Cory Monteith to stay
Glee stars Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Cory Monteith will be appearing in future series of the show, according to executive producer Brad Falchuk.
The show's co-creator told fans at the Comic-Con event that the characters Rachel, Kurt and Finn "are not done with the show after this season".
It follows comments from co-creator Ryan Murphy last month that the trio would not return for series four.
Their high school characters are set to graduate at the end of series three.
However, Falchuk said the actors are still under contract, adding: "They're seniors, they're graduating, but just because they're graduating doesn't mean they're leaving the show."
The three actors didn't join co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Dot Marie Jones and Harry Shum Jr at the Comic-Con event in San Diego, where the new season was discussed.
Falchuk explained that the new series, which returns to US screens in September, will be split into "mini-seasons" to reflect school terms.
The producer also revealed that cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester would make a bid for Congress to try and put an end to glee clubs.
Fans also watched a preview of Glee: The 3D Concert Movie which follows the cast's concert tour and is set for release on 12 August.