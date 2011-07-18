Beyonce records message for Atlantis space shuttle
Beyonce has recorded a message for the four astronauts on the Atlantis Nasa space shuttle.
The 29-year-old R&B singer sent the shuttle's crew a greeting backed by her Run The World (Girls) track.
"Good morning Atlantis, this is Beyonce - you inspire all of us to dare to live our dreams, to know that we're strong enough and smart enough to achieve them," it began.
She gave a special mention to female crew member Sandy Magnus.
"This song is especially for my girl Sandy," Beyonce said.
"And all the women who've taken us to space with them and the girls who are our future explorers."
The Atlantis, the 135th and final space shuttle mission, successfully launched on 8 July in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
It's on a 12-day mission to bring 3.5 tonnes of supplies to the International Space Station.
When it gets back Nasa's 30-year space shuttle programme will come to a close, with Atlantis and the other two shuttles retired to museums.