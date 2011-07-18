Lady Gaga's UK website is hacked, Universal confirms
- Published
Lady Gaga's UK music website has been hacked, her record company Universal has confirmed.
The firm said a number of its sites had been targeted but that no passwords or financial information had been taken in the attack last month.
"The hacker took a content database dump and a section of email, first and last name records were accessed.
"There were no passwords taken and no financial information taken," a Universal statement said.
"Universal Music takes information protection very seriously and has put in place additional measures to protect personally identifiable information.
"All those affected have been advised of the intrusion into our sites. We also informed the Information Commissioner's Office, the police and our trade body, the BPI."
In June, an 18-year-old computer hacker who stole songs from Lady Gaga and other artists was sentenced to 18 months detention in Germany.
Last week the singer's official YouTube channel was blocked over a copyright dispute before being restored. Rihanna has recently overtaken her to become the most popular female star on Facebook.