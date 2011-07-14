Sharon Osbourne's ring found after Crimewatch appeal
Sharon Osbourne's diamond wedding ring has been found after an appeal on Crimewatch, according to police.
The ring was discovered after South Yorkshire Police asked for information on a jewellery haul worth £1m.
Daughter Kelly Osbourne tweeted: "Thank you crimewatch my mum is over the moon. that's her wedding ring she cried with joy because she can get it back!"
The family's Buckinghamshire home was burgled in November 2004, with wedding rings and watches stolen.
South Yorkshire Police Graham Wragg said: "Following a force appeal on Tuesday's BBC Crimewatch programme to trace the owners of more than a million pounds worth of jewellery, anonymous information was received that some of the featured items may belong to Sharon Osbourne, stolen in a raid on her house in 2004.
"Officers from South Yorkshire are now liaising with Thames Valley Police to check if any of the pieces match those taken during the burglary."
A pearl necklace and a 24-carat sapphire were also stolen in the £2m theft, despite the burglar being put in a headlock by Sharon's husband Ozzy.
Immediately after the 2004 burglary Sharon Osbourne made an appeal on Crimewatch pleading with viewers to "turn in" the burglar and offering a £100,000 reward for information.