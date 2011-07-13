Danielle Lloyd gives birth 10 weeks early
Model Danielle Lloyd has given birth to her second son ten weeks early.
Her fiance, Wolves footballer Jamie O'Hara, announced the news on Twitter.
He posted: "Danielle has delivered our baby this morning 4lb 4oz, 10 weeks early.
"Baby and Dan are OK. Just letting the hospital look after him."
The 27-year-old, who already has one-year-old son Archie, has also tweeted to ask people to pray for him.
She wrote: "Thanks 4 all ur kind messages... Feeling very emotional please pray 4 our little boy hope he can be home with us soon X"
The baby, who was not due until September, is being treated in a special care unit near the couple's home in the Midlands.
Lloyd was recently photographed naked to show off her baby bump in a shoot for Closer magazine.
The former Celebrity Big Brother star is due to marry 24-year-old O'Hara next May.