Abuse victim speaks out after grooming report release
By Jim Reed
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
The police and social services in some parts of the UK need to take the problem of street grooming more seriously, according to an investigation by the police unit in charge of child protection.
It says more than 2,000 teenagers have been abused by gangs of older men over the last three years, although people working in the field say the real figure is likely to be much higher.
Vulnerable girls, some as young as 11 years old, are typically showered with gifts and attention before being passed around the gang and often violently abused.
For 18-year-old Sarah, not her real name, it started when she was just 14.
"Some of the men had flashy cars but others would just come up to us in the street," she said.
"They would ask for our numbers and start offering us money, mobile phones and alcohol."
The group of men in their 20s and 30s would chat up girls like Sarah and invite them to parties.
Most of the time cannabis and other drugs were involved.
Sarah said: "It feels like you're with good friends, at least to start with. They flatter you and give you all sorts of stuff from weed, to vodka and money."
In return, she says, they would expect sex from the girls.
Threat of violence
When Sarah was 15 she was invited to a house party by one of the men.
"There were drugs there," she said. "I remember there was definitely weed but there must have been something else as well."
Then she says she was repeatedly raped by the gang.
"All five guys did it one at a time and then they kicked me out of the house," said Sarah.
She says she was too scared to report the attack to the police. Often the group would use the threat of violence to stop girls getting help.
"It was really hard to find a way out of that situation," she said. "They said if I didn't come and meet them then this or that would happen.
"I don't know if they were just saying it but, if they could do that [rape] to me, I thought they were capable of anything.
"That's why younger girls won't go to the police, because they are scared of what these older men will do."
'So angry'
Sarah claims the abuse lasted on and off for three years before she managed to get help.
She says she eventually went to the police but there wasn't enough evidence against the men to take criminal action.
But a police officer put her in touch with a local support project for vulnerable young women.
"If it wasn't for that police officer then I think I could still be involved in it," she said.
"I am just so angry and just don't understand why they go around doing that to young people."
"It's wrong and one day they are going to get caught. I hope it happens sooner rather than later.
"For what they did to me and to other people they deserve everything they get."