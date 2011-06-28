Travel company hidden fees banned: Your views
By Rick Kelsey
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
You get to the end of booking a holiday or a trip away and the total cost is not what you were expecting.
It could be because the company has taken credit card fees and you didn't work that into the original cost.
But now the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has told travel companies that's got to stop.
Websites have been ordered to end the use of hidden charges for passengers paying by card.
That means you should no longer have to click through pages of an online booking form before the extra cash is added to the total right at the end.
Instead, all debit or credit card charges will have to be made clear straight away.
The OFT also wants the law changed to get rid of charges for using debit cards altogether.
If travel firms don't obey they could face big fines.
Newsbeat has been hearing what you think about the extra charges.
Dave Golding, artist
"It's just a rip off - you go to a travel agent and you buy a holiday, why are you paying more for a booking fee?
"You don't go to a suit shop to buy a suit and pay more to the tailor for giving you it, it's ridiculous.
"I do think this is a good idea but all they'll do is hide the taxes within the fees so I reckon you'll still pay the same."
Ugo Acutou, manager
"I don't like it with travel that you go through the pages and you've got the baggage fees, then other fees and then you get the end and you have the card fees.
"You end up with a hundred quid more than you thought sometimes.
"You feel a bit conned that they haven't put all the fees up-front."
Charlotte Garner, make-up artist
"I use a credit card quite often- it's always at least an extra six quid at the end of your bill.
"It's annoying that you have to pay extra just because you have a credit card and sometimes that's the only way they let you pay anyway.
"They should tell you at the beginning as it takes ages and then at the end is the only time you see the full amount that you have to pay."