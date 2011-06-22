50 Cent to write anti-bullying book for teens
50 Cent is to write an anti-bullying book aimed at young people.
The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has signed his Playground novel to the Penguin Young Reader publishing group.
The book is aimed at young adults and tells the story of a 13-year-old bully who changes his ways after seeing the damage his actions cause.
It's due for release in January 2012 and has been written to try to stop teens from bullying.
In a statement released to MTV News, Jackson explained why he had written the new book.
'Positive influence'
"I had a strong desire to write Playground because I wanted to explore how a kid becomes a bully," he said.
"I drew on events from my own childhood and adolescence, but was excited to see the story take on its own life.
"This book would have been very helpful for me growing up and now that I have a teenage son, it is my goal that this will have a positive influence on all teenagers."
Jackson has released two books already, a memoir called From Pieces To Weight and a self-help guide he co-authored with Robert Greene called The 50th Law.
He rose to fame in 2003 with the Get Rich Or Die Tryin' album, which has since sold 15 million copies worldwide.
He has spoken in the past of his own violent childhood and is believed to have started selling crack cocaine on the street when he was 12 years old.