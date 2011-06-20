Compulsory car insurance law change comes into force
Drivers must now insure their cars even if they're not using them, according to new laws which come into force today (20 June).
Owners will face a £100 fine and could potentially have their car seized and destroyed, unless the vehicle is certified as off the road.
Those identified as having an uninsured car will first be sent a letter warning them of the consequences if they don't take action.
It's thought 1.4 million divers don't have insurance but still use their cars.
The government hopes it will encourage more people to get insurance cover.
Gary is 28 and told Newsbeat why he can't afford to insure his car.
'Premium cost'
He said: "[It's] the cost of living today, just basically keeping a roof over your head, and the cost of food and everything else, added onto the fact that insurance has gone through the roof."
His car has been certified as being off the road, so the new laws won't apply to him.
Divyesh Lad wrote on Newsbeat's Facebook page: "My brother was quoted £2,000 to insure a car worth around £700.
"He'd have to write-it off 3 times just to match his premium cost. It just doesn't make any sense.
"I'm all for this law, ONLY if it means as a result premiums will come down, as insurance companies can now no longer say that premiums are high to cover the costs of an uninsured driver!!"
Andy Baker added: "Loathe as I am to say it, can ALMOST see why some don't bother insuring.
"The astronomical insurance costs actually mean that it is probably cheaper to pay the fine/penalty if caught without insurance.
"I DON'T condone such behaviour, but the fact is that you'll never encourage people to do the right thing when you make it FAR easier for them to do the wrong thing."
Malcolm Tarling is from the Association Of British Insurers and said: "Around 4% of motorists are driving uninsured.
"Not only are they more likely to cause an accident but they push up the cost of insurance which most law abiding motorists have to pay."