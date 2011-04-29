Royal wedding: Prince William and Kate Middleton marry
Prince William and Kate Middleton are now man and wife after exchanging their wedding vows at Westminster Abbey.
They're now to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Thousands of people camped out on the Mall in central London overnight to see the royal procession arrive back at Buckingham Palace.
Newsbeat has been reporting from Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, the Mall, a street party in Oldham and New York.
Outside Buckingham Palace
6.30am: It's an early start for the Newsbeat team and thousands of other well-wishers who are already in place in central London.
They're hoping to catch a glimpse of William and Kate outside Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey.
Newsbeat presenter Tulip Mazumdar (right) will be reporting live from outside the palace through the day.
6.56am: Celebrities are also beginning to leave messages on Twitter about the royal wedding.
Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton says, "How exciting! Breakfast is calling me, flags and tiaras are ready!"
Davina McCall has also tweeted to say, "I've woken up thinking about Kate and William!!!"
Street party in Oldham
(From Newsbeat reporter Amy Gladwell)
Thousands of street parties are taking place across the UK including at Downing Street.
Josh Simner, Leanne Maher, Lewis Jones and Shelby-Skye Barnes (above) are all celebrating the royal wedding in Oldham.
They said: "Everyone's getting together just for a big celebration. It's nice. It's just to show the community cares as well.
"It's somewhere different to celebrate instead of just in your house where everybody else will be as well.
"There are only two places to be. Either Westminster Abbey or Oldham."
Outside Buckingham Palace
7.30am: (From Newsbeat presenter Tulip Mazumdar)
Hundreds of people stayed overnight outside Buckingham Palace but they're packing up their tents and getting ready for the celebrations.
There's a strong smell of bacon butties in front of the palace at the moment.
I'm looking up at the balcony of the palace where there are at least four people. It looks like they're doing some last minute cleaning.
That's where Prince William and Kate Middleton will stand and wave and possibly kiss when they return here as a married couple from Westminster Abbey.
7.50am: Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has just written a message on Twitter.
He said: "Royal wedding day!! National day off!! Have a great day today guys, I hope it includes family, friends, bad dancing food and a little drink."
It's just been revealed that Prince William has been made the Duke of Cambridge by the Queen with Kate Middleton becoming Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge.
Outside Westminster Abbey
8.10am: (From Newsbeat reporter Chris Smith)
Two square miles of roads around central London have been closed to traffic ahead of the wedding with hundreds of people camping outside Westminster Abbey for days.
The red carpet has just been rolled out for the 1,900 royal wedding guests.
Elton John, David Beckham, Joss Stone and Trevor Brooking are all on the list and the crowd is being entertained with some cheering practice - they even cheered the man delivering some crash barriers.
Andrea Harker, 25, and Edward Broadhead, 29, are from Cumbria (above) and are outside the abbey.
Andrea said: "I prefer Kate to Wills. I just want to get a look at the bride."
Edward added: "I'm here as company for Andrea today but I'm trying to get into the spirit."
8.15am: On Twitter, Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand has left a message for Prince William and Kate Middleton.
He said: "Good luck to Kate + Wills hope it goes smooth. Alexander McQueen they saying made the dress. Great choice if so."
On the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace
8.30am: (From Newsbeat reporter Jim Taylor)
The crowds have also been arriving at the Mall through the morning.
The guys above made an early start to get a good spot but had already eaten their lunch by 5.30am.
The timings for people to see the royal couple are:
1230 - The bride's carriage procession arrives at Buckingham Palace.
1240 - Members of the Royal Family and members of foreign royal families arrive at Buckingham Palace.
1325 - The Queen and the bride and bridegroom, together with their families, appear on the balcony.
1330 - Fly-past by the Royal Air Force and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
Street party in Oldham
(From Newsbeat reporter Amy Gladwell)
Back in Oldham Carly, Aimee and Natalie are all celebrating the royal wedding.
Natalie Renshaw, 18, (left) said: "I think I will watch the wedding to see what she is wearing. A street party is somewhere different to celebrate rather than your own house.
Aimee, 20, (middle) said: "I think the wedding is quite big because she will be queen in the future. I think Kate Middleton was middle class so it makes it exciting because it could have been us."
Carly Renshaw, 19, (right) said: "Everyone's getting together for a big celebration, it shows the community cares as well. But the girls are definitely more excited. It's all about seeing what she is wearing."
9.06am: On Twitter Radio 1 DJ Sara Cox has posted a message to the royal couple.
"Happy Royal Wedding day! Already shed a tear at beebs old footage of a young Wills & his mum."
9.20am: David and Victoria Beckham have just arrived at the abbey.
Posh Spice, who's pregnant with the couple's fourth child, chose one of her own designs in dark blue for the big day and a hat by Philip Treacy.
She has collaborated with Christian Louboutin to customise a pair of the French designer's shoes.
Becks is wearing a Ralph Lauren morning suit.
The LA Galaxy footballer is also wearing his OBE that he received in 2003.
Hundreds of royals, politicians including Prime Minister David Cameron, diplomats and other celebrities are picking their way through a tree-filled Westminster Abbey to their places.
The Great North Door opened three hours before the ceremony was due to begin.
9.50am: Chart topper Taio Cruz is the latest celebrity to wish the royal couple a happy day.
He said: "Best wishes to HRH Prince William & Miss Catherine Middleton today. Congratulations."
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden tweeted to say, "Great atmosphere!! Crowds are so polite!! I feel proud to be British!"
And Mollie King from The Saturdays said: "Ahhhh it's THE WEDDING of all weddings!!"
Back in Oldham preparations are well under way for the street party, as trestle tables are laid out in the centre of the road and chairs stacked in wait for the impending guests.
At Westminster Abbey
10.12am: Prince William and Prince Harry are on their way to Westminster Abbey.
Andrew Norman said: "On a basic level, two people are getting married so how can you begrudge them that?! On another level it's a national celebration."
Caroline O'Donovan says she's hooked. She said: "With all of the natural disasters, terrorism and war in the world at the moment, watching a large portion of the population come together to celebrate something wonderfully British is brilliant."
Steve Brown says he's working "so not that interested think as everything these the media has proper gone overboard and by the time it actually happens most ppl have had enuff".
Francesca Haley said: "Yeah I'll watch it, cause its history in the making, and my kids might have memories of it in the future etc to look back on."
But Thuto Mali says he's completely avoiding it. He said: "Good luck to them but I find the whole thing simply bizarre."
The view from New York
(From Newsbeat's US reporter Dave Howard)
10.15am/5.15am in New York:
It's still dark in New York City, where people are starting to gather at a giant outdoor screening of the wedding in an archway under Manhattan Bridge.
Balloons and Union flag bunting are still going up.
Tracie Strahan is a reporter for WNBC-TV, one of the dozens of US networks providing wall-to-wall coverage of the event.
She said: "With all the bad news out there, we just want a good news story to cover and this fits the bill."
Ian Mellencamp, 27, and 26-year-old Chloe Veneneux are at the live screening with their dog Alexii (above).
"This is a very cool event, and the dog dragged us out of bed to get here so early," said Ian.
10.20am: Prince William and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey.
He now faces a 45-minute wait for his bride Kate Middleton to arrive. He's wearing his scarlet Irish Guards officer uniform, complete with Garter sash and star, Royal Air Force "wings" and a Golden Jubilee medal.
10.27am: Dragons' Den judge and businessman Peter Jones has tweeted about the royal wedding.
He said: "Exciting day. Something lovely about London streets filled with happy people, flags flying and excitement in the air. Happy memories."
Tinchy Stryder has left a message as well: "Prince William has got the whole world watching, he should record & release an album nx week...He would be the biggest seller EVER! looool."
Tom Fletcher from McFly said: "Wish I was a Prince. How awesome is it that billions of humans are watching just 2 other humans. It's stuff like that that gets me all teary! Like when crowds cheer."
Olly Murs said: "Watching Royal Wedding!!! On the BBC!!"
And Nick Frost said: "I've been drinking champagne since 9.30 and I've had to suppress tears twice already. #thisisnotajoke"
At Westminster Abbey
(From Newsbeat reporter Chris Smith)
10.41am: As all the guests arrived at Westminster Abbey they were apparently asked to prove their identity by producing a utility bill.
Not sure how that will have gone down with Sir Elton John.
10.44am: Prince Charles has just arrived at the abbey with his wife Camilla and is standing talking to church officials.
The Queen and Prince Philip have joined their son at the entrance to Westminster Abbey.
10.50am: And we've seen the first shots of Kate Middleton's wedding dress. Through the windows of her Rolls-Royce Phantom VI, the bride can be seen wearing an ivory dress with long sleeves and an open neck, with a veil covering her face.
11am: Kate Middleton walks down the aisle of Westminster Abbey to join Prince William to Charles Parry's I Was Glad.
It's been revealed that her wedding dress has been designed by Sarah Burton, creative director at the fashion house Alexander McQueen.
11.15am: Prince William has now officially married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey. They now become the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
11.30am: The celebrities are still tweeting about the royal wedding.
British rapper Tinchy Stryder said: "Congratulations!!!!.... Has William not kissed Catherine yet or did I miss it?? Lol"
Rochelle Wiseman from The Saturdays wrote: "Yaayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy! What a stunning Bride!!"
Former Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry said: "Awh, watching this is making me wanna get married!"
Pixie Lott said: "Many congratulations kate & william, enjoy your special day - kate you look so beautiful xoxo."
Radio 1 breakfast show host Chris Moyles said simply: "Congratulations William and Catherine."
And Claudia Winkleman tweeted: "Kate and Pippa look amazing. Clever Sarah Burton. Right. Bagel time."
At Buckingham Palace
12.24am: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the other royals are now back at Buckingham Palace.
People have now been allowed to fill the Mall as the crowds wait for the newly-married royal couple to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
1.08pm: On Twitter, Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney has left a message for the royal couple.
He said: "Congrats to prince William and Kate. Wow what a turnout."
Last Dance singer Clare Maguire wrote: "Congratulations William and Kate! :) X"
1.26pm: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family to wave at the crowds.
William and Kate kiss for the first time in public and again during a flypast which included two Tornados and two fast jets.
3.35pm: Newly-weds William and Kate leave their Buckingham Palace reception for Clarence House in Prince Charles' vintage Aston Martin.
The car has an L plate on the front and a number plate on the back with the words Just wed on it.
The couple wave out to crowds still lining the mall as an RAF rescue helicopter accompanies them overhead.