Lady Gaga to become a newspaper editor
Lady Gaga is to become a newspaper editor for a day, ahead of her album release.
The singer will guest edit international Metro next month.
As part of promoting album Born This Way Lady Gaga will comment on breaking news of the day and highlight equality issues.
Speaking about it to Metro, she said:
"I was born to be brave. That's part of my mission in life.
I was born to follow my artistic visions. Look into yourself."
International newspaper
She will be in-charge of the May 17 editions of the global free paper, not to be confused with the free UK newspaper at some train stations.
Metro, executive vice president Maggie Samways, said:
"Lady Gaga is an extraordinary artistic force."
The Stockholm-based title is published in more than 100 cities across 20 countries across Europe, North and South America and Asia.