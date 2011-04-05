Blue Peter dog Lucy dies after 12 years on BBC show
Blue Peter's pet dog Lucy has died after 12 years on the programme.
Presenters paid tribute to the golden retriever, who died of cancer, with a special montage of highlights on Monday's show (4 April).
Lucy was 13, had appeared alongside 12 Blue Peter presenters on hundreds of editions of the show and loved to play with a yellow squeaky ball.
She was the seventh Blue Peter dog with thousands of children sending in their pictures of her over the years.
Lucy recently appeared alongside boy band The Wanted and has met figures including the Queen and JK Rowling.
Presenter Helen Skelton, whose own dog Barney also appears on the show, said: "When you join Blue Peter you join a family and Lucy was a loyal and loving member of that family unit.
"I know the viewers will miss her as much as we already do."
Presenters Gethin Jones and Andy Akinwolere were soaked a few years ago when they tried to bathe Lucy for the programme.
Other famous dogs to have appeared on Blue Peter include Petra, Shep, Bonnie and Meg.