Benedict Cumberbatch takes on role of Frankenstein
By Chi Chi Izundu
Newsbeat entertainment reporter
- Published
Fans across the country who aren't theatregoers can now see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role as Frankenstein's Creature at the cinema.
The story is based on Mary Shelley's novel with the production directed by Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle.
The first screening was on Thursday (17 March), with the play transmitted live to more than 110 cinemas across the UK.
There is a second chance to see the multi-camera National Theatre production next Thursday (24 March).
The Sherlock Holmes actor also swaps roles with Hollywood star Johnny Lee Miller as the creature, who speaks, and his creator, Victor Frankenstein.
This is the first time the National Theatre has broadcast two separate performances of the same production.
Both versions have already been filmed.
Benedict Cumberbatch said: "One of the most important things about the play, and the production hopefully, is that it gives the Creature a voice.
"I think that a lot of people don't know Mary Shelley's novel but they do know the movies, which have robbed the Creature of his voice and yet that's the most extraordinary thing about him."
There are plans to have worldwide screenings at a later date.