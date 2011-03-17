Former student wins Bafta Ones To Watch gaming award
Interview by Dan Whitworth
Newsbeat technology reporter
- Published
Heavy Rain, Mass Effect and Call of Duty: Black Ops were the big winners at Wednesday night's Bafta video game awards.
Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood only picked up one trophy, despite leading the nominations.
Best family game went to Kinect Sports, which uses Microsoft's motion sensing Kinect controller.
The 2011 Bafta "Ones to Watch" award was presented to That Game Studio for their game Twang!
It was commended for its success at combining the best use of technology, market potential and innovation.
Former University of Abertay student Thomas Finlay, 23, was part of the team that developed it.
He's been telling Newsbeat technology reporter Dan Whitworth how they made the game.
"We made a game over 10 weeks. The competition is to get in a team of five, make a game over the course of 10 weeks and at the end of those 10 weeks you present your game to the public.
"Part of that presentation is an audience vote, part of it is a judges vote. We happened to win the audience vote and the judges vote.
"It's pretty nuts. I graduated in the summer. I did computer arts at the University of Abertay and I got a 2:2.
"I tried to make a whole game on my own, that didn't really work out.
"I nearly didn't apply and then last minute I applied to be Scottish ambassador, which means you get placed with an international team to be a host to Scotland as well as be a contributor on one of the teams.
"So I got placed in the Swedish team, went over to Sweden for a week, met everyone, came back, made a game for 10 weeks and won.
"The 10 weeks was pretty nuts because although I'd made games before in uni, it was always bigger groups over longer periods of time, maybe working one or two days a week.
"This was five, six days a week for 10 weeks with pressures for deadlines almost every week.
"We made a video every week of our progress and put that on YouTube. We had stuff like the press releases to do.
"We had to have a game stable enough to do play testing at about week seven. A lot of hard work, a lot of figuring things out.
"It's a massive, massive thing because after uni I decided that I wanted to try to work freelance.
"So applying to clients with my portfolio, it's proof that I've got a certain ability. Now to have a Bafta on top of that is nuts.
"I think it might [help my chances] because the people who I know who won last year are all quite successful now.
"They've all got graduate jobs, or junior jobs in the games industry.
"I'm starting a job on Monday so I don't really need the bonus Bafta.
"I am going to Liverpool to be a game designer on a Facebook game, a start-up company.
"Then after that I don't know. Because they're a start-up they don't know what's going to happen.
"Maybe I'll stay there, maybe move on to the next thing. I don't know."