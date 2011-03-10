Channing Tatum 'burns' his private parts filming scene
- Published
G.I. Joe actor Channing Tatum says burning his private parts on the set of latest film The Eagle was the worst pain ever.
"We were having to pour warm water down our wetsuits. You can't stay in freezing water for more than seven to 10 minutes because of hypothermia.
"We were in it all day. But they forgot to dilute the hot kettle water."
Channing Tatum says he screeched in agony and tried to pull the wetsuit from his body.
'Agony'
The Eagle film director Kevin Macdonald said: "Channing dived into the water screaming and clutching his privates. We thought he was joking, so we left him for about three minutes.
"He ended up being hospitalised, so never cry wolf."
The actor who's from Alabama, has also been in CSI Miami and Dear John.
He added: "It was the most painful thing I have ever experienced in my life."
The film is a medieval epic about a young Roman officer, played by a muscular Channing Tatum.
The 30-year-old is seen mostly wearing just sandals and a loin cloth.
British actor Jamie Bell is also in the movie, playing Channing Tatum's slave Esca.
'Freezing cold'
Both actors have big dance films on their CV.
Jamie Bell performed ballet in Billy Elliott and Channing Tatum was in the first Step Up movie, so Newsbeat asked whether there was a dance-off on set.
Tatum said: "We were very competitive with each other. Who's got the fastest horse. Who can stand in the freezing cold longer.
"It's that sort of thing that keeps you going when it's week seven standing on a hill where it's raining sideways.
"So, the directors were happy to have two guys who come from physical backgrounds."
The film was shot in the wilds of Scotland, a tough place to be when there isn't a cosy Winnebago in sight.
"Just to be out in the weather all day, like 13 hours, there were no trailers," he said.
"There was no Hollywood moment where you say, 'I'm going to my trailer'.
"If anything you would get under a tent and near a butane gas heater and you were just trying to stay warm."
The Eagle opens in UK cinemas on 25 March.