Tobacco displays moved under the counter: Your views
By Anthony Baxter
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
Shops will have to keep cigarettes and other tobacco products under the counter in England from April next year.
It's part of a government plan to stop people smoking.
Similar bans on displays are due in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Health experts say more than 300,000 under-16s start smoking every year and behind the counter stands encourage people to buy cigarettes.
The display ban in England will start in April next year for large stores and in 2015 for all other shops.
The government says it's keeping an open mind on whether to introduce plain packaging on cigarettes as well.
We get your views on the changes.
Sarah, 19
"I think if someone wants to smoke they'll smoke regardless.
"I mean, there are already warnings on the packets right now.
"People still smoke so I don't think anything will stop it."
Ali Hashmi, 17
"What gets them started is their mates and peer pressure.
"When I look at a cigarette box it's not like, 'Yeah I want that.'
"I'd rather have a chocolate or something.
"I don't think it will have any difference."
Sophie, Millie, Ruby and Noreena, all 17
"New smokers start off with blue and then you get the mature ones smoking the cream packets.
"They won't know what to choose then will they?
"They won't know what the cigarette's like, so they'll give up."
Carl Guyenette, 25
"A lot of them have logos that are instantly recognisable, like the smoking cowboy.
"I guess it would help because the packet is a kind of status symbol."