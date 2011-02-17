Justin Bieber launches Never Say Never film in UK
- Published
Justin Bieber has launched his Never Say Never 3D film in London with hundreds of fans turning up to see him.
People queued from Wednesday morning to see the 16-year-old Canadian, and his evening arrival prompted some pushing and shoving in the crowd.
Some fans had to be pulled to safety with organisers saying they took "every measure possible" to prevent injuries.
Meanwhile, others in the crowd were in tears after being given tickets to see the film.
Justin Bieber told reporters that he hoped people would go to see Never Say Never whether they were fans or not.
'Inspiring'
At a press conference before the screening, he said: "It's just inspiring whether you are a fan of me or not a fan of me."
"I saw a video on the internet last night and it was a review by this guy.
"I was like, 'OK good, this guy is gonna hate on me for 10 minutes straight, saying that I have ugly hair, and I look like a girl, and my voice hasn't dropped and all this stuff'.
"So I go to the video and the guy says, 'OK I'm not gonna lie, I hated Justin Bieber, and now after watching this movie it got me to respect him'.
"That was really neat to hear," he said.
Never Say Never tells the story of the Canadian teenager's rise from a small-town singer to international star.
It shows a young Bieber playing the drums and busking on the streets of Ontario, Canada, before rising to fame through YouTube and Twitter.
It also features Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, who discovered the teenager on YouTube and, with Usher, helped get him a recording contract on a visit to Atlanta.
The star picked up the international breakthrough act at the Brit Awards this week.
Never Say Never is released on 18 February.