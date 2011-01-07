Tinie Tempah to play Brits nominations
Tinie Tempah and Ellie Goulding are set to perform at the Brit awards nominations ceremony next week.
The pair will duet on their track Wonderman at London's IndigO2 on Thursday 13 January.
Recipient of this year's Brits Critics Choice award and the BBC's Sound Of 2011 winner, Jessie J will also play alongside boy band The Wanted at the event.
On the night 68 nominations will be announced in a range of categories.
As in recent years Radio 1's Fearne Cotton will host the show which is to be broadcast on ITV2 on Friday 14 January.
Take That and Plan B have already been confirmed they'll be playing live at the Brit Awards ceremony at London's O2 Arena in February.
