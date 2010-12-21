O2 Kings of Leon gig cancelled
- Published
Managers at London's O2 Arena say they've been forced to cancel tonight's (December 21) Kings of Leon gig because of a fire.
The blaze ripped through two tour buses at the site this morning.
Around 60 firefighters were called out to tackle the flames, which started in the loading bay and not in the seating or stage area.
The blaze was eventually brought under control but not before everyone had been evacuated from the venue.
One of the burnt buses was being used by Kings of Leon.
A spokeswoman for AEG, who own the arena, issued this statement:
"Due to a fire onboard a tour bus parked onsite this morning, the London Fire Brigade were called and the venue immediately evacuated."
Six people needed treatment for smoke inhalation.
London Fire Brigade say the cause of the fire is unknown.
"Sincerest apologies"
Riggers had managed to start working on equipment for tonight's show.
But that was stopped to make sure there was no water damage from putting the fire out.
The people running the O2 say every attempt was made to go ahead with tonight's show, but by the time they had the all clear it was too late to set things up for the performance.
The band will now reschedule the show. It had been sold out for months.
They've now issued their own statement:
"We are thankful to report that all crew are safe and no one was seriously injured.
"Kings of Leon send their sincerest apologies to all the fans who were planning & travelling to attend what was due to be a triumphant finale to their European tour tonight.
"The date will be rescheduled in 2011 at the first available opportunity."