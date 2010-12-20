Paramore members quit for new musical projects
By Chi Chi Izundu
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
Two of Paramore's founding members have quit the band. A statement has appeared on the band's website confirming the news.
Guitarist Josh Farro and his brother Zac, the group's drummer, told the rest of the band two months ago of their plans to leave.
They have left to pursue other musical projects.
The remaining 3 members, Hayley, Jeremy and Taylor say they will continue with the band.
"None of us were really shocked. For the last year it hasn't seemed as if they wanted to be around anymore.
"We want Josh and Zac to do something that makes them happy and if that isn't here with us, then we support them finding happiness elsewhere. But we never for a second thought about leaving any of this behind.
Next year, the band plan to tour South America and record a fourth studio album.