Willow Smith to become youngest female to top chart
By Del Crookes
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
Willow Smith is on course to become the youngest solo female artist to have a number one in the UK singles chart.
The 10-year-old's track Whip My Hair is outselling the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Ellie Goulding and Rihanna, according to the official midweek chart update.
Last week's number one Heroes by the X Factor finalists has slipped to five.
The youngest solo artist to have a number one was Jimmy Osmond in 1972 with Long Haired Lover From Liverpool.
He was nine when the track hit the top of the chart.
Michael Jackson's posthumous single, Hold My Hand featuring Akon, is a new entry at number 13.
In the official album chart, Take That's new album Progress remains at number one for the fourth week in a row.
Michael Buble, Olly Murs, JLS and Rihanna make up the rest of the top five.
Daft Punk's album for the new Tron film goes in at number 32.