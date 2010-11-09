Zombie TV show The Walking Dead gets second series
By Frances Cronin
Newsbeat entertainment reporter
- Published
US zombie show The Walking Dead has been signed up for a second series, after only two episodes have aired.
The show, starring British actor Andrew Lincoln, has had record ratings in the States.
It will return for a 13 episode second season and the show's makers say they are hoping for at least 10 series.
It premiered on Halloween night in the US and across that week it was shown in more than 100 countries around the world.
The show's makers claimed this was a first for a TV show.
Based on Robert Kirkman's graphic novels, the show tells the story of the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse.
Love Actually actor Lincoln plays police officer Rick Grimes who leads a group of survivors in search of a safe and secure home.
Celebrity fan
Simon Pegg is one fan who has heaped praise on the show.
The Shaun of the Dead creator tweeted: "Walking Dead is fabulous. Loved the first two eps."
He admits he pulled strings to get to see the second episode early: "I pulled a few zombie strings."
He has also defended the show from some critics who thought it was too similar to the film 28 Days Later: "Walking Dead didn't copy 28 Days. Both borrowed from the opening chapter of John Wyndham's Day of the Triffids."
The Walking Dead is shown the FX channel in the UK on Friday nights at 10pm.