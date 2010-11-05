Victoria Beckham to dress Eva Longoria for MTV awards
By Chi Chi Izundu
Newsbeat reporter in Madrid
- Published
Eva Longoria Parker says Victoria Beckham is designing a few new outfits for her debut as MTV Europe Music award host.
The Desperate Housewives actress says she loves being a host and is looking forward to the awards.
The 34-year-old revealed she hasn't given much thought to her wardrobe for the show yet.
Apart from knowing she wants to wear a VB dress: "She's definitely sending over some things."
She added: "I definitely want to wear one of Victoria's dresses. I just absolutely love her dresses and I think structurally they're just absolutely beautiful and form fitting.
"That's the only dress I am sure of as of right now. One of Victoria's."
The MTV Europe Awards take place in Madrid on Sunday ( November 7).
Bon Jovi will receive the Global Icon honour.
Katy Perry and Lady Gaga lead the nominations with five apiece, Eminem follows with four, while teen sensation Justin Bieber has three nods.
Eva Longoria Parker also had to rap in an advert for the awards but admitted she was terrified.
Artist drama
So can fans expect to see Eva spitting some lyrics live at the weekend?
"I don't know, because I haven't seen a script," she said. "But that would be, definitely, something."
And as for any possible artist drama on stage, the star says she won't be getting involved in trying to control anyone.
She said: "Award shows, you never know what's going to happen with performances, with speeches, with fashion.
"That's what makes it so amazing to watch, because you are waiting for something to happen."