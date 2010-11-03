Jay-Z wants to run for President in eight years
Interview by Natalie Jamieson, words by Chi Chi Izundu
Newsbeat entertainment reporters
- Published
Jay-Z says he may run for US president but that people will have to wait eight years before he takes up the role.
The rapper was talking about the American midterm elections and President Obama's term in office so far.
He told Newsbeat that he wished he was president.
"Give me a chance," he said. "Maybe in eight years, I'll be the president."
Is he disappointed in Obama's reign?
"In order to judge someone, you have to judge what they inherit.
"He inherited the worst economy, war, just a horrible time in American history.
"So if we think he can solve that, I mean, we don't think he's God, do we?
"He's a human being. He's going to need time to figure that out.
"But it may be a good thing. Maybe the Republicans will win one of those Houses, so this way they'll have to be responsible for whether a law gets passed, and they can't put it on Obama.
"In order to get to that sort of success and that dream, you have to go through some peaks and valleys. It's been two years."
The hip hop superstar says he's in the UK "to have fun and enjoy himself".
He's also been talking about his greatest hits album, and his autobiography Decoded, which is out later this month.
Jigga also revealed he's heading to Bath to work on new material with Kanye West.