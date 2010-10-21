X Factor singer Katie Waissel is 'fine' after collapse
- Published
X Factor bosses have told Newsbeat that Katie Waissel is "feeling fine" after she collapsed while out shopping with the other contestants in London.
The 24-year-old was in Topshop on Wednesday (20 October) when she was taken ill.
X Factor bosses said "Katie felt unwell and there were trained first aiders on hand to look after her".
The group will be performing on this weekend's show, which has a Guilty Pleasures theme.
Katie's mentor Cheryl Cole will also be performing her new single The Flood on Sunday's show.
