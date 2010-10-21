Cheryl Cole says X Factor girls 'aren't fighting'
- Published
Cheryl Cole has denied reports that there have been fights between the girls on this year's X Factor.
The judge says stories in the papers about fallouts among Cher Lloyd, Rebecca Ferguson, Katie Waissel and Treyc Cohen are untrue.
She told Sara Cox on Radio 1 that she likes to hear their opinions.
She said: "I'm not going to say, 'That's what you're wearing, that's what you're doing'. It doesn't work like that. There's no stropping."
Cheryl Cole, who missed the later stages of the auditions process and bootcamp after contracting malaria, has faced criticism for rejecting Gamu Nhengu from her final group.
She refused to answer any questions on the subject but said one of her girls, Katie Waissel, does need to loosen up.
She said: "With Katie, she comes into my room and we'll just be chatting or we see each other at the rehearsals or whatever and she's relaxed and she's in a relaxed environment and she's comfortable.
"Then you put her in front of a camera and she's a bit more mechanical.
"That's something I think I need to work on with her, just to be a bit more at ease with herself in front of the cameras rather than seeing what she should."
'Ridiculous rumours'
As well as receiving lots of attention in the press about ditching Gamu from The X Factor, the 27-year-old Girls Aloud singer divorced former husband Ashley Cole last month.
There has also been speculation about her relationships with Black Eyed Peas singer, will.i.am, and celebrity dancer Derek Hough.
She says she felt she needed to be interviewed by Piers Morgan on TV to quash some of the rumours.
She admitted: "I felt like I'd reached a point where things were getting so ridiculous, rumours and stories, and people are starting to get this idea that I'm somebody I'm not, almost like it was becoming a soap opera.
"I feel like everyone just wants to know loads of personal things and it's not about that.
"I've recorded an album, I've got really great things going on other than in my personal life."
Cheryl Cole appeared on the Chris Moyles show, hosted by Sara Cox while he's on holiday, to play her new single Promise This.
She releases her second album, Messy Little Raindrops, on 1 November.