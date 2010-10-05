DJ Ironik records track with 90210's Jessica Lowndes
By Greg McKenzie
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
DJ Ironik has told Newsbeat how a chance meeting at a recording studio in New York ended up with him hooking up with 90210 actress Jessica Lowndes.
The pair have recorded a track together called Falling in Love.
It's off the London rapper's second album, which he says is being mixed down ready for a November release.
"It was a bit random but most of my collaborations have been really random, just by chance and a blessing," he said.
"I was in the studio in New York finishing this new album and Jessica was recording above me in another studio."
"My record company called me up and suggested it. She was with her manager and we played the track on the spot to them and she loved it. So it worked out very well.
"She never knew who I was and I didn't know who she was, because I never get time to watch TV so haven't seen 90210 but don't tell her I told you that."
'Big show'
Ironik is hitting the road for his first ever tour.
He says he's excited about it as he's going to be performing with a live band.
He said: "We have some great support acts from UK R&B singer McLean.
"Also a new signing from Dizzee Rascal's label. He's called Smirthy Psycho and a few other support acts.
"It's just going to be good, you know, being on the road for 14 dates from November to December."
The rapper's promising a big show.
"I like to interact with a lot of people on stage," he said. "I've done loads of shows but never my own tour.
"I definitely know what I'm doing but I've just got to plan it. We're currently in rehearsals as we speak so it's all good."
Having worked with the likes of Elton John on his debut album, on his second record Ironik tells Newsbeat he feels the pressure to deliver another award-winning album.
"I think when everyone gets to their second album you have to make sure it's right," he admitted.
"That's the reason I've taken a while to work on this album. My last release was the single with Elton John last year and the album off the back of that.
"I've just been in the studio perfecting it. I think it's my best work yet.
"I know everybody says that but I definitely progressed as an artist."
DJ Ironik's Falling In Love FT Jessica Lowndes is released on 24 October.