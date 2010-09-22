BBC News

The Drums to continue as 'three-piece'

Published
Image source, Not Specified
Image caption,
Adam Kessler (second from left) has left the Brooklyn band

The Drums have said they'll continue as a three-piece after the departure of guitarist Adam Kessler.

A statement from the Brooklyn-based band said they were "sad" at the split and that they have been "distressed by recent events".

It added: "Despite recent reports, we haven't replaced anyone."

The Drums, who are currently on tour in the US, added that they have begun work on the follow-up to this year's self-titled debut album.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.