The Drums to continue as 'three-piece'
- Published
The Drums have said they'll continue as a three-piece after the departure of guitarist Adam Kessler.
A statement from the Brooklyn-based band said they were "sad" at the split and that they have been "distressed by recent events".
It added: "Despite recent reports, we haven't replaced anyone."
The Drums, who are currently on tour in the US, added that they have begun work on the follow-up to this year's self-titled debut album.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.