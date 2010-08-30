Tinchy Stryder and N-Dubz added to 1Xtra Live bill
- Published
Tinchy Stryder, N-Dubz and Jason Derulo have been added to the BBC Radio 1Xtra Live line-up.
The free ticketed event takes place on 25 September at Wembley Arena and is now in its third year.
BBC Radio 1Xtra breakfast DJ Trevor Nelson announced the full bill on his Saturday night show.
Katy B, Labrinth, Gyptian, Roll Deep, B.o.B and Devlin also join Tinie Tempah, who was the first act announced two weeks ago.
This will be the third year running for the UK's biggest free urban music event, which started off in 2008 at Coventry.
Target from grime collective Roll Deep says it's going to be immense: "I've been to the last two 1Xtra Lives and I stood there and watched that stage and see everyone tear it up.
"To be involved this year, the lads are going to super hyped. It's going to be a massive show. We are so excited."
Previous years have seen performances from the likes of Akon, Kelly Rowland, Sugababes, Dizzee Rascal, Estelle, Jay Sean, Chipmunk and JLS.
Fans can follow the latest line-up and ticketing information on the 1Xtra website, Facebook and Twitter.
More than 10,000 tickets will be available from 7.30pm Saturday 11 September.