Cee Lo swear song is YouTube hit
Singer Cee Lo Green has said he finds the success of his expletive-ridden new track "gratifying" after it scored millions of hits on YouTube.
The video, an attack on a gold digging ex-girlfriend, has notched up more than two million views since it was posted last week.
Speaking to Newsbeat the Gnarls Barkley singer said that the song was not directed at one person in particular.
He said: "I doubt that anyone will be taking this as personal."
A clean version, with new lyrics and retitled as Forget You, has been played by UK radio stations.
'Not' personal
"It's a bit of an out of body experience but it stems from a truth," explained Green.
"We've all been through a bit of that trial and error and had one of those relationships. One of those situations or incidents which makes you want to scream out in a very profane way.
"It's not completely true. It is a fictitious account of something true for everyone.
"I hope I'm not ruining the song by saying it's not completely personal."
The song has caught many peoples' attention online - rapper 50 Cent has already freestyled over a version of the track.
Gnarls Barkley scored a UK number one hit in 2006 with their track Crazy. It was the first track to reach top spot by only selling digital copies.