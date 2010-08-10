Jay-Z spoof Newport State Of Mind removed from YouTube
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
The hit internet spoof video Newport State Of Mind which parodies Jay-Z has been removed from YouTube due to a "copyright claim" by EMI Publishing.
The clip had been viewed hundreds of thousands of times since last month.
A statement from EMI said: "When a song is created based wholly on any of our writers' works, those writers need to grant their permission.
"If that permission isn't granted, then we ask the service in question to remove the song."
The video, which parodies Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' Empire State Of Mind using the backdrop of the south Wales city, was directed by filmmaker M-J Delaney.
Made for less than £100, it also featured rapper Alex Warren and singer Terema Wainwright.
Whilst viewers are blocked from seeing it on YouTube the video is still available on other websites.
EMI Publishing represents four of the seven people credited with writing the original Empire State Of Mind: Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Angela Hunte and Janet Sewell.
Meanwhile, Newport rap collective Goldie Lookin Chain have released their own version of the song attacking M-J Delaney's creation.
Their version, which has already been viewed thousands of times online, features the line: "You ripped off my style/but to be honest it made me smile."
