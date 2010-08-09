Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane signs album deal
- Published
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has signed a record deal to release his debut album.
The American animator will record a selection of 1940s and 50s "Broadway classics".
He voices many characters and often sings during the comedy cartoon series.
MacFarlane said: "It's rare in this day and age to have the opportunity to create an album that celebrates the classic, sophisticated sound of rich, lush swing orchestrations."
MacFarlane, who is also responsible for other US cartoons American Dad and The Cleveland Show, will cover tracks by artists such Rodgers and Hammerstein and Lerner and Loewe.
The songs will be serious, but he recently recieved an Emmy nomination for his often tongue-in-cheek music and lyrics.
MacFarlane has signed a deal with an imprint of Universal records. A release date for the LP has yet to be confirmed.