Arcade Fire announce winter UK arena tour

Image caption, Arcade Fire will play a UK arena tour in December 2010

Arcade Fire have announced details of a UK arena tour for December.

The Canadian rockers, whose third album The Suburbs is currently number one in the UK album chart, will play five dates.

They'll stop in London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow.

Tickets for the gigs go on sale on 13 August.

The band also headline this year's Reading and Leeds festival later this month.

