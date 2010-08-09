Arcade Fire announce winter UK arena tour
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
Arcade Fire have announced details of a UK arena tour for December.
The Canadian rockers, whose third album The Suburbs is currently number one in the UK album chart, will play five dates.
They'll stop in London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow.
Tickets for the gigs go on sale on 13 August.
The band also headline this year's Reading and Leeds festival later this month.
