Singer Lily Allen is pregnant
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
Singer Lily Allen is expecting her first child with partner Sam Cooper, her spokesperson has confirmed.
The 25-year-old announced she is three months pregnant, adding they were "absolutely delighted".
It comes after Allen pulled out of a number of recent commitments, including a gig at Spanish festival Benicassim.
She has spoken openly in the past about her desire to start a family.
In January 2008 Allen suffered a miscarriage after becoming pregnant by Ed Simons, one half of dance duo the Chemical Brothers.
'More grounded'
In August's edition of Elle Magazine she said: "I don't think I'm that young to have a baby. My mother had me when she was 23.
"Having a family will give me something more solid, something that exists, that makes me feel more grounded."
Allen and Cooper, 32, have been together since summer 2009.
The news comes after Allen revealed she was going to take a break from music early in 2010, saying she would take "one or two years off".
The singer has yet to confirm how it will affect her forthcoming live commitments, including scheduled gigs at the Big Chill festival (8 August) and support slots with Muse in September.
She is also set to unveil her new clothing range, Lucy In Disguise, with her sister Sarah Owen at the Vintage Goodwood festival on 13 August.
Up to now, Allen has released two albums, Alright, Still and It's Not Me, It's You and scored number one hits with The Fear and Smile.