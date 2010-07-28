The Wanted target debut number one with All Time Low
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
New boy band The Wanted are number one in the official midweek singles chart, according to the official charts company.
The fivesome currently top the singles chart with their debut release All Time Low.
They're being challenged for Sunday's top-spot by Travie McCoy's Billionaire and last week's number one Yolanda Be Cool Vs D Cup.
Meanwhile, Tom Jones looks set to secure his third UK number one album by knocking off Eminem with his new effort Praise & Blame.
It remains a close race though. In the midweek album chart Eminem's Recovery trails Jones by fewer than 500 copies.
Jedward, who came to fame during the 2009 series of X Factor, look set to have a top 20 hit with their debut album Planet Jedward.