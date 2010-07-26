Pigeons force Kings Of Leon off stage at a gig in St. Louis
Kings Of Leon have been forced to abandon a gig after they were covered in pigeon droppings.
The rock band walked off stage at the show in St. Louis, Missouri on 23 July after the birds nested in the rafters of the open air Verizon Amphitheatre.
The band managed three songs before giving up.
Afterwards Andy Mendelsohn from the band's management said: "Jared [Followill] was hit several times during the first two songs."
'Toxic hazard'
In a statement he added: "On the third song, when he [Jared] was hit in the cheek and some of it landed near his mouth, they couldn't deal [with it] any longer.
"It's not only disgusting, it's a toxic health hazard. They really tried to hang in there."
Support bands at the gig, The Postelles and The Stills, had already been hit by the droppings.
A statement from the band said: "The Kings of Leon decided to carry on regardless. The band felt it would be unfair to the fans to cancel the show at that late moment.
"We couldn't believe what The Postelles and The Stills looked like after their sets," said bass player Jared Followill. "We didn't want to cancel the show, so we went for it. We tried to play. It was ridiculous."
Kings Of Leon are continuing their American tour and are due back in the UK in August to play the V Festival.