The Prodigy play their biggest ever gig
The Prodigy have played their biggest ever headline gig in front of 65,000 fans at the Milton Keynes National Bowl.
Dubbed the Warrior's Dance festival, the Essex dance trio played a 90-minute set of tracks pulled from their long career.
Pendulum, Chase And Status and Enter Shikari also entertained the crowd.
Speaking from the stage Prodigy rapper Maxim thanked fans for supporting the band for "20 years".
'Thumping' show
Video blogging before the gig The Prodigy's lead singer Keith Flint had promised their appearance would be a "super-thumping show".
True to his word their performance was an hour-and-a-half of pummelling dance classics, complete with thundering bass and a spectacular light show.
Celebrating the success of their most recent album, 2009's Invaders Must Die, the band used the opportunity to dive into their back catalogue.
Their set included Firestarter and Diesel Power from 1997's Fat Of The Land, Voodoo People from 1995's Music For The Jilted Generation and Out Of Space from 1992's Experience.
'Best ever gig'
Maxim, Keith Flint and Liam Howlett were joined on the day by a raft of hand-picked bands and DJs.
Does It Offend You, Yeah? opened proceedings followed by London twosome Chase And Status, who were joined on stage by rapper Plan B for set closer Pieces.
Wearing denim shorts and a T-shirt he was almost unrecognisable from his current smart alter ego Strickland Banks.
Speaking to Newsbeat fresh from coming off stage Chase And Status' Will Kennard and Saul Milton were in an ecstatic mood calling The Prodigy their "biggest influence".
"Unbelievable show - the best show we've ever done," said Kennard, catching his breath. "When we walked through the curtain I almost fell over. My jaw dropped. This is a sea of people. It's a special day."
"I'm kind of speechless," added Milton. "Plan B came on to end and destroyed it. It was an amazing show. A real moment."
Pendulum praise
With the band's dressing rooms grouped together back stage main support Pendulum took a moment to praise the headliners.
Pendulum bassist Gareth McGrillen said: "I've been fans of them for as long as I've been into music. It's a real pleasure to have their blessing. We can't wait - it's going to be a big day.
"Without sounding egotistical we're definitely ready for these sized crowds. We love it. There's nothing better than a crowd that big, especially when they're going off."
Before the Prodigy came on they warmed up the crowd with two previously unheard new tracks as well as hits Watercolour and Salt In The Wounds.
With The Prodigy's bass still ringing in their ears fans streaming out of the venue at the end of the night were unanimous in their verdict.
"It was amazing, awesome," said Izzy, from London. "The Prodigy when they first came on was incredible. Omen was my highlight. It's been a fantastic day."
Following a travel warning about southbound trains last week before the gig, train operator London Midland laid on extra late trains to make sure fans got home.