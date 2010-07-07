Kylie Minogue set for number one with new album Aphrodite
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
Kylie Minogue and JLS are on course to top the UK albums and singles charts this weekend, according to the Official Charts Company.
Currently Kylie's Aphrodite is looking likely to be the Austalian's fifth number 1 album, knocking Eminem's Recovery off top spot.
JLS are looking to secure their third number one single with The Club Is Alive.
That could remove Katy Perry who has topped the charts for the last two weeks with California Gurls.
Enrique Iglesias and Feeder also look likely to break into the top ten in the album charts with their new efforts.
Kylie has already sold over 8.5 million albums during her career.
