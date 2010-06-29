X Factor's Olly Murs to release debut single
- Published
Olly Murs has confirmed details of his first single release.
The X Factor runner-up has co-written a track called Please Don't Let Me Go to be released on 29 August.
In a video message to fans posted on his website Murs said: "It's a summery song - I can't wait for it to come out."
He added: "I'm very much looking forward to that because I'm going to be going to the shop to buy it myself. I'm so excited about it."
The 26-year-old ex-office worker from Essex finished in second place in the 2009 X Factor series, beaten in the final by Joe McElderry.
Speaking to Newsbeat in March Murs said he was keen to distance himself from the reputation he had built on the TV talent show.
Talking about his forthcoming album he said: "We want something that's going to showcase me as an artist and get rid of the X Factor name as such."