Fourth album a 'new era' for N.E.R.D
Interview by Nesta McGregor, words by Dan Cairns
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
N.E.R.D say their upcoming fourth album, Nothing, represents a "new era" for the hip hop/rock band.
"We're like starting all over," says Pharrell Williams. "We were paid a lot of great accolades and sometimes undeserved respect (on their previous records).
"Sometimes you almost want to refuse some of it because people were so kind. But now we want to continue turning the pages."
The trio, which also includes Chad Hugo and Shae Halley, have also released Hot-n-Fun, the first single from the new album.
The track features guest vocals from Nelly Furtado, but Pharrell and Chad are staying quiet about other potential contributors, only teasingly referring to "a few other treats".
However, Chad did give BBC Radio 1Xtra a heads up on his stand-out tracks from Nothing: "I think you should look out for Help Me, For Sure, I've Seen the Light and Victory," he said.
The new single also features the line 'People don't want to think anymore, they just want to feel.'
Pharrell says this sentiment is the motivation for the album as a whole: "This new N.E.R.D is fitting of the times.
"Everything from the oil spill to the iPad - technological failure and technological advancement all in the same era.
"There's a lot going on. And we can't forget about a lot of our brothers and sisters over there fighting a war.
"I think people are tired of thinking - they just want to feel. They want to get back to a moment, so we started this album."
Jackson tribute
Thirty-seven-year-old Pharrell is certainly all about the music.
Despite a recent cameo alongside Diddy in the Russell Brand comedy Get Him To The Greek he says he's got no plans to turn to acting.
"I haven't seen it either," he admits. "I didn't go the premiere."
One thing Pharrell is a whole lot more enthusiastic about is paying respects to Michael Jackson, an artist that he idolised and imitated as a boy
It's the anniversary of the King of Pop's death on 25 June and the star is gushing with his praise: "I pay my respects every time I mention his name", he says.
He is one of the greatest artists of all time... I would just say when that man was on stage what he did was amazing and I'm not sure the world will ever see that kind of amazing talent on a stage again. That guy was different."
Nothing by N.E.R.D is due out in September