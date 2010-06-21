Diddy hails 'brilliant' Russell Brand
By Nell Jordan-Gent
Newsbeat entertainment reporter
- Published
Diddy has described the role he plays in new film Get Him To The Greek as "wild" and "eccentric", and hailed co-star Russell Brand as "brilliant".
Sean Combs, previously known as Puff Daddy, takes on the role of Sergio, the boss of an international record company.
Speaking to Newsbeat he said: "It's a combination of all the music industry moguls that I've met during my life.
"A combination of Jimmy Iovine, Russell Simmons, Leo Cohen, P Diddy all rolled up into one to make this crazy guy."
'Eccentric part'
The film follows the challenge facing record company intern Aaron - played by Jonah Hill - in his attempts to get rock star Aldous Snow, played by Russell Brand, to a big gig on time.
"Well I'm not really starring. I just have a small role. I guess it's starring a little bit," he says.
"I play a recording mogul called Sergio but I don't play myself, I don't play a parody of myself Puff Daddy. I really play an eccentric that's this wild crazy record industry guy.
"It's the funniest movie of the summer," he says seriously. "Russell's style is quick and witty, you have to be quick to keep up with it - he's brilliant.
"Jonah Hill I was familiar with from Superbad. It was this chemistry once we all got together.
"I did all my own stunts, I do all my own fighting. I mean most of the things you've heard about me is true, in my hey day I whipped ass so I had a lot of experience to bring to this role".
Meanwhile, Diddy is also preparing for the release of his forthcoming sixth studio album - Dirty Money, the follow-up to 2006's Press Play.
"It's soul music because the music is honest, vulnerable, different from most that's out there and has a driving force," he explains.
"It's an intensity that's kind of refreshing for music and my sound in general, the sound is called Train Music where the music sounds like it's consistently progressing."
Get Him To The Greek is released on Wednesday 25 June