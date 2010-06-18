Interpol to release new album themselves
Interpol's new album will be out September 13. The band's putting it out themselves on their newly formed label, Soft Limit.
The self-titled album was recorded in the US, at the Electric Lady Studios in New York. Interpol also produced it with mixing work from Alan Moulder at Assault and Battery in London.
Details of the release first appeared on the band's own website with the message: " We can't wait to share our new effort with all of you."
Interpol have just announced UK dates in November and December. They'll be playing Nottingham, Newcastle, Birmingam, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool and London.