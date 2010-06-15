Killers man unveils 'lonely' debut
- Published
The Killers singer Brandon Flowers has said his first solo album started out as a new Killers album and that making it was a "lonely" process.
Flamingo, recorded over the past year, will be released in the autumn, after the first single Crossfire comes out in September.
Flowers has enlisted the help of a string of collaborators including Stuart Price, Brendan O'Brien and Jenny Lewis for his first release.
Speaking to Radio 1's Zane Lowe, Flowers said: "This started out that way - it just became something else when I realised I wasn't ready to take a very long break and a couple of the guys were. "
Solo debut
He added: "It was weird. Without union and the Killers and that way of doing things and friendship. I had fun making the record but that brotherhood didn't exist. At times it was a little bit lonely.
"It wasn't born out of a need to do something different or to get attention or anything else - it was really to make music."
However, he confirmed that this solo album did not spell the end for the Mr Brightside band, confirming they're already organising a date to head back to the studio.
"The guys have heard it and they understand why I'm doing it. I'm already talking to them about when we're going to get into the studio again.
"Ronnie (Vannucci) actually plays drums on this record.
"I'm excited. I'm a little bit nervous about it all. In the most part I'm really happy with it."
The Killers' most recent album Day & Age was released in 2008.