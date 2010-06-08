Geri Halliwell to 'guest' judge X Factor
Geri Halliwell is to be a 'guest' judge during auditions for this year's X Factor.
The 37-year-old former Spice Girl will fill in for Dannii Minogue while she's on maternity leave from the programme.
Halliwell's appearance will come during auditions filmed in Glasgow tomorrow (9 June).
The singer is believed to be only appearing as a one-off but could return in the future.
It's not the first time Halliwell has appeared as a judge on a reality TV programme - she was a member of the panel on Popstars: The Rivals.
Meanwhile, it has been announcement that ex-Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq will host this autumn's The Xtra Factor replacing the out-going Holly Willoughby.
Speaking to Newsbeat in April Dannii Minogue confirmed she would miss some auditions due to her pregnancy but said she was re-negotiating her contract for the new live series.