Take That's Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams pen song
- Published
Former band mates in Take That, Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams have written a new song set to be included on Robbie's new Best Of album.
The song, entitled Shame, will be released as a single on 4 October.
It comes a week before Williams releases In And Out Of Consciousness - The Greatest Hits 1990-2010.
After a long separation, the pair reunited on stage at the Children In Need concert at London's Royal Albert Hall in November last year.
'Name from the past'
After parting ways with Take That in 1995, Robbie's first release was a cover of George Michael's Freedom.
In a statement about the new 39-track album Williams said: "It's incredible to listen to the album and realise that it's already been 20 years of making music and playing gigs.
"And the great thing about the album is that it's not only a celebration of my past but also a bridge to the future.
"The fact that part of the future includes a name from my past makes it all the more poignant for me."
Williams' most recent album Reality Killed The Radio Star was released in November 2009. It beaten to the top of the album charts by JLS.